Creative Directors in Dublin, Ireland for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Dublin, Ireland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aoife O'DwyerPro
Dublin, Ireland • $120-130k (USD)
About Aoife O'Dwyer
Designer / Illustrator / Curator. Creative Director at Each&Other, Glug Dublin host, founder of A Secret Photography Blog + Magazine ♥
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Each&Other
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Al Power™Pro
Dublin, Ireland
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- belly dancing
- bird catching
- branding
- hop scotch
- illustration
- moon walking
- tea drinking
- tree climbing
- ui
- ux
Carla Soriani 💪
Dublin - Ireland • $50-60k (USD)
About Carla Soriani 💪
I'm a Designer, Art Director and Animator that loves drinking cups of coffee during the day and cold Pilsen at night.
Work History
-
Designer, Digital Lead and Animator @ Oliver
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Griffith College
MSc Applied in Digital Media
2017
Skills
- 3d graphics
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- lettering
- motion graphics
- print design
- vfx
- web design
Jamie RitchiePro
Dublin, Ireland • $120-130k (USD)
About Jamie Ritchie
Designer.
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe