Brand & Graphic Designers in Chicago, IL for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Chicago, IL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Scott Tusk

Scott Tusk

Pro

Chicago $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Scott Tusk

Illustrator and Icon Designer

Work History

  • Designer @ Yelp

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Illinois Institute of Art

    BFA in graphic design

    1999

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
Message
dongkyu lim

dongkyu lim

Pro

Chicago, IL $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Motion Graphics and UI/UX design associate @ Elevate Creative Group

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hallym University, Korea

    Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • digital marketing
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motiongraphic
  • user interface (ui)
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Message
Adam Trybuła

Adam Trybuła

Pro

Chicago $150-170k (USD)

Message

About Adam Trybuła

Lead Designer @RevenueWell . Previously @Kellogg's . Freelancer All Over . Storyteller . Team Builder

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ RevenueWell

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • North Central College

    Interactive Media Studies: Graphic Design, Marketing

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • design
  • design leadership
  • design strategy
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • product design
  • systems design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Tyler Nickell

Tyler Nickell

Chicago, Il $<50k (USD)

Message

About Tyler Nickell

Commercial artist, very tired.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
Message