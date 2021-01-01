  1. Brainly Tutor - Community Tool effects after illustration brainly design ux ui motion animation
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Tutor - Community Tool
    Brainly Tutor - Community Tool
  2. Brainly Tutor - Matching ux app mobile motion illustration animation design brainly
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Tutor - Matching
    Brainly Tutor - Matching
  3. Introduction to Brainly Tutor animation ux brainly motion onboarding design illustration ui
    Shot Link
    View Introduction to Brainly Tutor
    Introduction to Brainly Tutor
  4. Landing Page for Parents on Brainly offer sales information educational content subpage blue user inteface landing page design new account join pairing illustration clean white education parents ui informative landing page
    Shot Link
    View Landing Page for Parents on Brainly
    Landing Page for Parents on Brainly
  5. Subscription Sign Up – Interaction subs question school education premium slider plan plans credit card illustration animation interaction animation interaction design paying process cards white payment subscription web design ui design
    Shot Link
    View Subscription Sign Up – Interaction
    Subscription Sign Up – Interaction
  6. Brainly Community - New Home Page Animation 2d svg illustration design brainly character animation
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Community - New Home Page Animation
    Brainly Community - New Home Page Animation
  7. This is Pencil - Brainly Design System styleguide typography animations box model soft grid select dropdown input label button 8pointgrid grid webdesign ui motion layout icon flat design system animation
    Shot Link
    View This is Pencil - Brainly Design System
    This is Pencil - Brainly Design System
  8. Brainly Streak points progress flat webdesign animation streak brainly
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Streak
    Brainly Streak
  9. Tab bar menu navigation - interaction tab menu menu tab bar navigation bar navigation interaction microinteraction ui design ui tapbar clean brand design app animation events edtech branding vector illustration design
    Shot Link
    View Tab bar menu navigation - interaction
    Tab bar menu navigation - interaction
  10. Brainly Camp - main theme visual design graphic design flat pattern brand design colors events edtech branding vector illustration design
    View Brainly Camp - main theme
    Brainly Camp - main theme
  11. Brainly Camp App vector illustration edtech clean ux ui design app organizer events calendar
    View Brainly Camp App
    Brainly Camp App
  12. Pencil Design System Animation branding cube pencil brainly animation illustration isometric
    Shot Link
    View Pencil Design System Animation
    Pencil Design System Animation
  13. Pencil - Design System process at Brainly vector html abstract sketch toolkit motion webdesign frontend layout ui toolset tool illustration design system animation
    Shot Link
    View Pencil - Design System process at Brainly
    Pencil - Design System process at Brainly
  14. Pencil illustration isometric isometric illustration design system illustrator minimal branding animation icon vector logo design illustration
    1
    Shot Link
    View Pencil illustration
    Pencil illustration
  15. Brainly Emoji principle animation principle product design reactions vector flat motion animation icon set icons character emojis emoji
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Emoji
    Brainly Emoji
  16. Brainly Home Page - Hero section layout webdesign product design typogaphy minimal flat grid branding icon illustraion ui design system animation
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Home Page - Hero section
    Brainly Home Page - Hero section
  17. Brainly Desktop Homepage Testimonials section motion layout webdesign typography brand landing page minimal website web ux ui testimonials homepage flat clean design clean branding brainly animation
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Desktop Homepage Testimonials section
    Brainly Desktop Homepage Testimonials section
  18. Brainly Desktop Homepage Question & Answer section website web typography sketch minimal logo icon clean branding animation interface ux uiux ui landingpage landing homepage flat design brainly
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Desktop Homepage Question & Answer section
    Brainly Desktop Homepage Question & Answer section
  19. Set of icons for Brainly design system branding webdesig motion animation flat vector illustration icon set icon
    Shot Link
    View Set of icons for Brainly
    Set of icons for Brainly
  20. Brainly Mobile Homepage brainly responsive interface flat design product webdesign ux ui homepage mobile
    View Brainly Mobile Homepage
    Brainly Mobile Homepage
  21. Brainly Logo Animation minimal flat logo animation brand brainly branding
    Shot Link
    View Brainly Logo Animation
    Brainly Logo Animation
Loading more…