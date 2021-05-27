  1. UX Case Study Shopee Redesign - Ecommerce App shopping app uidesign uxdesign figmadesign ux casestudy product detail page product list shopee mobile app uiux homepagedesign ecommerce app
    View UX Case Study Shopee Redesign - Ecommerce App
    UX Case Study Shopee Redesign - Ecommerce App
  2. Mobile Banking App mobile ui exploration design mobile design uiuxdesign money transfer money app money finance app finance maps mapping mobile banking app mobile banking mbanking mobile
    View Mobile Banking App
    Mobile Banking App
  3. Financial Manager - Mobile App financial manager money manager expense scanning scanner scan income mobile design uiuxdesign uidesign ui money app mobile app mobile app design mobile ui money management
    View Financial Manager - Mobile App
    Financial Manager - Mobile App
  4. Space App - Web Design nasa planet earth planetarium planet space ui webdesign website design challenge web design exploration design ui ux uidesign
    View Space App - Web Design
    Space App - Web Design
  5. Event Management, Ticketing, and Booking Website ui web design exploration design ui ux uidesign website design webdesign event website ticket booking ticket app event app bookings ticketing event management
    View Event Management, Ticketing, and Booking Website
    Event Management, Ticketing, and Booking Website
  6. Saving Money App gamification castle money transfer money management saving app money app money saving savings ui mobile ui exploration design mobile design ui ux mobile app design uidesign
    View Saving Money App
    Saving Money App
  7. Music Friend and Player App mobile app mobile ui user interface design userinterface music player app ui design music player ui friends music concert exploration music friend music app ui music player music app mobile design mobile app design ui ux uidesign
    View Music Friend and Player App
    Music Friend and Player App
  8. Sport Match Web App UI explorations exploration challenge streaming app sports design design challenge website design web app livestream basketball sports website sports design sport design sport match sport app web design webdesign ui ux uidesign
    View Sport Match Web App UI
    Sport Match Web App UI
  9. Meditation App
    View Meditation App
    Meditation App
  10. Dark Mode Reading App ui ux reading app ui design uidesign challenge design jam mobile app design mobile design mobile ui dark theme dark mode dark app dark ui darkmode
    View Dark Mode Reading App
    Dark Mode Reading App
  11. Sign Up Page Form on Mobile Design sign up form daily ui signup mobile design mobile app ui mobile app design uiux designer uiuxdesigner ui ux designer ui ux design ui designer ui desgin uidesign ui ux ui daily ui 001 daily ui challenge daily 100 challenge dailyui
    View Sign Up Page Form on Mobile Design
    Sign Up Page Form on Mobile Design
  12. Sign Up Page on Web signup page signupform signup uidesign web design
    View Sign Up Page on Web
    Sign Up Page on Web
Loading more…