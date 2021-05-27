UX Case Study Shopee Redesign - Ecommerce App

Trending designs to inspire you
This time I have UX Case Study Collaboration about Shopee App. Shopee is one of the most famous online shopping platforms in Indonesia.
This is a sneak peek of our UX Case Study that is divided into 3 parts, I am in charge of part 3 of the article, you can see the details below:
[Part 3 — Iteration, Design Showcase, Closing]:
https://bit.ly/ShopeeCSpart3
And, you can also check the previous part from the link below:
[Part 1— Introduction, Research, Define]:
https://bit.ly/ShopeeCSpart1
[Part 2 — Ideate, Prototype, Test]:
https://bit.ly/ShopeeCSpart2
Let me know what you think. Thank you so much and have a great day!