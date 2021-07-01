Alexander Traykov

  1. Gym Management Dashboard desktop dashboard dashboard management gym product design product ux user interface typography interface web design ui
    Shot Link
    View Gym Management Dashboard
    Gym Management Dashboard
  2. Biking Assistant App mobile app design mobile ui mobile app product bike app bike mountain bike ios product design user experience mobile interface user interface web app prototype ux ui design
    View Biking Assistant App
    Biking Assistant App
  3. Coffee Calculator Interactions app design prototype animation calculator principleapp principle interaciton design interaction product design motion design motion app ux prototype user interface animation typography interface web design ui
    Shot Link
    View Coffee Calculator Interactions
    Coffee Calculator Interactions
  4. Coffee Calculator - Onboarding Process calculator coffee onboarding product product design mobile app principle mobile user experience animation app prototype ux user interface typography interface ui design
    Shot Link
    View Coffee Calculator - Onboarding Process
    Coffee Calculator - Onboarding Process
  5. Commemorating the lower back graphics typeface type graphic graphic design typography ilustration visual design graphicdesign
    Shot Link
    View Commemorating the lower back
    Commemorating the lower back
  6. Creative Coding Exercise generative generativedesign generative design generativeart creative coding creative code creative design p5js
    Shot Link
    View Creative Coding Exercise
    Creative Coding Exercise
  7. The Geek Society - Membership Card illustration design typography rustic illustrator poster punk retro vintage halftone print print design branding graphic designing graphic design graphics
    Shot Link
    View The Geek Society - Membership Card
    The Geek Society - Membership Card
  8. Caffetarium - Landing and Recipe page coffee shop blog design blog website elegant type coffee flat vector branding typography ux user interface interface web design ui
    Shot Link
    View Caffetarium - Landing and Recipe page
    Caffetarium - Landing and Recipe page
  9. Caffetarium - Instagram Posts Variations web ui typography social media design process flow interface process instagram template instagram post instagram banner design branding
    View Caffetarium - Instagram Posts Variations
    Caffetarium - Instagram Posts Variations
  10. Instagram Post Process process flow process social media design typography branding interface web design ui instagram template instagram banner instagram post
    Shot Link
    View Instagram Post Process
    Instagram Post Process
  11. Cuppa – Specialty Coffee App app design coffee motion design principle illustration website user experience mobile flat typography motion ux app user interface prototype animation interface web ui design
    Shot Link
    View Cuppa – Specialty Coffee App
    Cuppa – Specialty Coffee App
  12. Improvedmind – Parallax Scroll ux ui user interface vector flat typography prototype motion animation interface design web jquery parallax scrolling parallax website parallax css javascript html5 website
    Shot Link
    View Improvedmind – Parallax Scroll
    Improvedmind – Parallax Scroll
  13. Dojohunt – Gym Details Page flat web app web app design principle app user experience typography website user interface prototype motion ux app animation interface web design ui
    Shot Link
    View Dojohunt – Gym Details Page
    Dojohunt – Gym Details Page
  14. Dojohunt – Filters Prototype mobile ui interaction user experience vector principleapp principle video flat mobile typography user interface prototype motion app ux animation interface web design ui
    Shot Link
    View Dojohunt – Filters Prototype
    Dojohunt – Filters Prototype
  15. Personal Portfolio – Writing Section app prototype personal blog css animations portfolio user experience typography website user interface css 3 html 5 html css animation css motion animation interface ui web design
    Shot Link
    View Personal Portfolio – Writing Section
    Personal Portfolio – Writing Section
  16. Dojohunt - Filtering process sports app iphone ios mobile app design mobile app filtering filters user user experience illustration mobile typography user interface prototype app ux web interface design ui
    View Dojohunt - Filtering process
    Dojohunt - Filtering process
  17. Joining Toptal user interface web design interface product designer product design top talents design team designers toptal team joining
    View Joining Toptal
    Joining Toptal
  18. Boutique Restaurant Landing Page aniamtion layout principle app principle interaction branding user experience flat typography website user interface prototype motion ux app interface animation web design ui
    Shot Link
    View Boutique Restaurant Landing Page
    Boutique Restaurant Landing Page
  19. Portfolio Redesign – About page personal website portfolio css html 5 javascript css 3 user user experience ux branding typography website user interface prototype motion interface animation ui design web
    Shot Link
    View Portfolio Redesign – About page
    Portfolio Redesign – About page
  20. Dribbble Personal Site Wip html css redesign portfolio personal website interface design ui mobile typography website user interface prototype motion ux animation web web design
    Shot Link
    View Dribbble Personal Site Wip
    Dribbble Personal Site Wip
  21. Car Parking App - Admin Dashboard cms admin typography flat ui website user interface ux interface app web design dashboard ui dashboard admin dashboard
    Shot Link
    View Car Parking App - Admin Dashboard
    Car Parking App - Admin Dashboard
  22. Data Analytics Website vector user experience app web prototype typography website user interface ui ux illustration interface design data analytics data
    Shot Link
    View Data Analytics Website
    Data Analytics Website
  23. 2018 mobile ui animation vector user user experience framer web website typography flat mobile app design app mobile app design ux user interface prototype interface design ui
    View 2018
    2018
  24. Car Parking App - Approaching Logged Parking Sport ui animation design interface prototype motion parking app app ux user interface typography mobile car parking car app slider
    Shot Link
    View Car Parking App - Approaching Logged Parking Sport
    Car Parking App - Approaching Logged Parking Sport
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Alexander Traykov