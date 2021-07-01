Alexander Traykov

Gym Management Dashboard

Alexander Traykov
Alexander Traykov
Hire Me
  • Save
Gym Management Dashboard desktop dashboard dashboard management gym product design product ux user interface typography interface web design ui
Gym Management Dashboard desktop dashboard dashboard management gym product design product ux user interface typography interface web design ui
Download color palette
  1. dashboard02.png
  2. dashboard01.png

Gym Management Dashboard
-----
The core idea of this product is to easily manage the activity, subscriptions, classes and members of your gym. Stay tuned for more shots ✌️

Alexander Traykov
Alexander Traykov
Product Designer @toptal
Hire Me

More by Alexander Traykov

View profile
    • Like