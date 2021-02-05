  1. OTF® Glusp – Posters animation free font posters motion graphics graphic design 3d typography animation minimal design
  2. Pentawave - posters posters wave soundwave sound electronic music minimal customtype font letters digital animation typography colourful branding design
  3. The Night Watch - Free Font art minimal digital animation typography letter branding design freebie logo download font free
  4. Méribel - posters posters poster french ski sport winter digital vector animation typography branding design minimal
  5. Moonglade type font white black hawaii surfing animation typography letter mark logo minimal design branding
  6. Thermocase - interactive posters interaction digital animation typography letter mark logo design branding minimal
  7. Loop - logo & identity vector animation typography colourful letter mark logo branding design minimal
  8. Just - interactive posters hotel poster vector augmented reality ar digital animation typography letter logo branding design minimal
  9. RunPlus - T-Shirts app pattern design red team logos patterns pattern mockups animation minimal sport apparel t-shirts colourful fashion illustration logo design branding
  10. Ingenieux - logo concept digital animation colourful typography letter mark logo branding design minimal
  11. Just - logo concept room hotels entertainment fest festival flat lettermark font icon vector digital animation typography monogram letter mark logo branding design minimal
  12. RunPlus - event posters brand event posters poster health sport run digital animation typography monogram letter mark logo minimal design branding
  13. RunPlus - logo health run sport app digital animation monogram vector letter colourful mark logo branding design minimal
  14. Must Have - logo website digital apparel logo interaction animation fashion design typography letter monogram mark logo branding minimal
  15. Xfive - Pattern pattern mark illustration colourful vector logo branding design minimal
  16. xFive - logo redesign character digital web developers identity icon vector animation typography colourful monogram mark letter logo branding design minimal
  17. Amat - logo animation letter icon clothe fashion typography monogram mark logo branding design minimal
  18. BirdIT - posters development app illustration posters logo typography colourful mark branding design minimal
  19. BirdIT - logo digital develope bird minimal design colourful vector icon mark logo branding
  20. Logo Forest branding vector icon fashion hotel logo minimal design logo
  21. Hanami design interaction graphic illustration colourful tree ux ui web
