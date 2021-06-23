OTF® Glusp – Posters animation

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Friends,
Here is just a friendly reminder regarding our free font — OTF® Glusp.
It is a display font inspired by the Avant-garde (the movement at the beginning of the last century) and the streets of our native Kharkiv.
You’re welcome to download it and use for personal or commercial projects 😉 —https://www.behance.net/gallery/114327091/OTF-GLUSP-FREE-FONT
Looking for creative design solutions? We would like to help you! Email us — info@obys.agency
