  1. Experimenting on 3D Space - VisualEyes branding logo abstract bars heatmap visualeyes 3d blender 3d art
    Shot Link
    View Experimenting on 3D Space - VisualEyes
    Experimenting on 3D Space - VisualEyes
  2. Above the Fold plugin is live 📺 uidesign ui sketch plugin launch isometric figma
    View Above the Fold plugin is live 📺
    Above the Fold plugin is live 📺
  3. Sharing results with VisualEyes user experience design user experience dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard app web development application web design webdesign web app ui design uidesign uiux dashboard app figma design ux user interface ui
    Shot Link
    View Sharing results with VisualEyes
    Sharing results with VisualEyes
  4. Upload your designs figma dropzone upload file uploading upload uidesing ui ux ui ux uxdesign minimal user interface uiux uidesign ui design app ux design ui
    View Upload your designs
    Upload your designs
  5. VisualEyes - Find my project wireframe ui design uidesign ux ui figma
    View VisualEyes - Find my project
    VisualEyes - Find my project
  6. VisualEyes - Project page application minimal figma project webapp dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard app uxui ux design uxdesign user interface uidesign ui design uiux ux design ui
    View VisualEyes - Project page
    VisualEyes - Project page
  7. VisualEyes - Welcome to Dashboard web app web application dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard design user experience user experience design uidesigns uxui illustration dashboard ui design uiux uidesign minimal design ux user interface ui
    View VisualEyes - Welcome to Dashboard
    VisualEyes - Welcome to Dashboard
  8. VisualEyes - Prediction page app uxdesign ui design clarity heatmap visualeyes uiux ux design ui
    View VisualEyes - Prediction page
    VisualEyes - Prediction page
  9. VisualEyes 2.1 - Cards and Projects app design platform dashboard design dashboad application app ux design ui design figma uiux uidesign minimal design ux user interface ui
    Shot Link
    View VisualEyes 2.1 - Cards and Projects
    VisualEyes 2.1 - Cards and Projects
  10. VisualEyes 2.1 - Homepage platform platform design desktop app home homepage design home screen homepage dashboad ui design ux design figma uiux uidesign minimal design ux user interface ui
    Shot Link
    View VisualEyes 2.1 - Homepage
    VisualEyes 2.1 - Homepage
  11. Dashboard Design - VisualEyes ux ui uxui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design user interface userinterface user experience ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui minimal design app
    Shot Link
    View Dashboard Design - VisualEyes
    Dashboard Design - VisualEyes
  12. VisualEyes Design System design system ux design ux user interface uiux ui design uidesign ui sketch minimal figma design
    Shot Link
    View VisualEyes Design System
    VisualEyes Design System
  13. Homepage Design - VisualEyes ux ui uxui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design user interface ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui sketch minimal isometric illustration figma design dashboard adobexd
    Shot Link
    View Homepage Design - VisualEyes
    Homepage Design - VisualEyes
  14. Isometric Homepage ux ui uxui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design user interface ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui sketch minimal isometric illustration figma design dashboard adobexd
    Shot Link
    View Isometric Homepage
    Isometric Homepage
  15. Components, assemble! illustration figma dashboard ux ui adobexd uxui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design user interface userinterface user experience ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui minimal design app
    Shot Link
    View Components, assemble!
    Components, assemble!
  16. Black Friday deal sale blackfriday black friday sale black friday deal designer clarity heatmap ux design uxdesign ux ui ux uxui ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui design visualeyes
    View Black Friday deal
    Black Friday deal
  17. Isometrically abstract art abstract minimal user interface web ux ui logo icons isometric design isometric illustration icon design branding app
    Shot Link
    View Isometrically
    Isometrically
  18. Business Cards sketch figma illustration design card brand logodesign logo design logotype logo business card businesscard cards business cards branding brand identity design brand design
    View Business Cards
    Business Cards
  19. VisualEyes | Brand Identity logo visualeyes branding branding design brand identity brand design brand logo design logodesign logotype logos minimal design
    View VisualEyes | Brand Identity
    VisualEyes | Brand Identity
  20. VisualEyes Landing page sketch figma landing branding ux ui uxui ux design uxdesign ux user interface ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui minimal landing page isometric design app
    View VisualEyes Landing page
    VisualEyes Landing page
  21. VisualEyes Logotype icon ux ui uxui uxdesign ux ui minimal logotype logos logo design logo design branding brand identity brand design app
    View VisualEyes Logotype
    VisualEyes Logotype
  22. 3D Attention Heatmap ux ui uxui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design user interface ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui sketch minimal isometric illustration figma design dashboard adobexd
    View 3D Attention Heatmap
    3D Attention Heatmap
Loading more…