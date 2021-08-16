  1. Student's Grade Book App - Dashboard application minimalism interface experience web design app colors ux ui dashboard
    View Student's Grade Book App - Dashboard
    Student's Grade Book App - Dashboard
  2. Chef voice app concept voice chef food recipe design minimal ux ui mobile app
    View Chef voice app concept
    Chef voice app concept
  3. Gamepals app concept #1 web app illustration basketball app concept app design tsh the software house app inspiration ui ux uiux
    View Gamepals app concept #1
    Gamepals app concept #1
  4. Bahr: Freelancers for hire / homepage ui ux design freelancers marketplace animation homepage custom illustration tsh product design ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Bahr: Freelancers for hire / homepage
    Bahr: Freelancers for hire / homepage
  5. Bahr: Freelancers for hire ux design ui design illustration uiux freelancers custom illustration ux ui tsh marketplace product design
    View Bahr: Freelancers for hire
    Bahr: Freelancers for hire
  6. Travel App schedule android ios designs green trip ui design ui ux traveling travel app tsh design
    Shot Link
    View Travel App
    Travel App
  7. Pets4Homes marketplace ecommerce animals pets cats dogs marketplace design colorful website app desktop ux ui ux ui
    View Pets4Homes marketplace
    Pets4Homes marketplace
  8. Pets4Homes marketplace dogs ecommerce design ecommerce marketplace pets design colorful website app desktop ux ui ux ui
    View Pets4Homes marketplace
    Pets4Homes marketplace
  9. State of Microservices 2020 report dtp typography brand clean illustration geometrical blue ui microservices geometric minimalist
    View State of Microservices 2020 report
    State of Microservices 2020 report
  10. Cover of "State of Microservices 2020" report minimalist geometric microservices ui blue illustration clean brand typography
    View Cover of "State of Microservices 2020" report
    Cover of "State of Microservices 2020" report
  11. CTO Roundtables Landing Page webinar technology cto ui website web design landing
    View CTO Roundtables Landing Page
    CTO Roundtables Landing Page
  12. Happy Holidays illustraion animation xmas christmas happy holidays
    Shot Link
    View Happy Holidays
    Happy Holidays
  13. NK ranking page ranking page webdesign ui branding illustration
    View NK ranking page
    NK ranking page
  14. NK categories illustration branding ui page categories webdesign tiles illustration
    View NK categories illustration
    NK categories illustration
  15. Percent Styleguide typography design system styleguide ui design
    View Percent Styleguide
    Percent Styleguide
  16. Finen Landingpage fintech landing ux ui design
    View Finen Landingpage
    Finen Landingpage
  17. Job finder portal website web ui ux job list finding posting portal finder dashboard jobs job green typography ux tsh design
    View Job finder portal
    Job finder portal
  18. Rentify Dashboard rent web app real estate property earnings messages notifications renting app design minimal clean property management aplication interface ui ux dashboard app
    View Rentify Dashboard
    Rentify Dashboard
  19. Fintech app cash card transactions bank ux colors minimal money clean app ui fintech
    View Fintech app
    Fintech app
  20. Air Purifier App air adjust humidity remote control pollution chart app modern mobile minimal smart clean purifier smarthome
    View Air Purifier App
    Air Purifier App
  21. AR Grave Localizer blue white black virtual reality vr mobile app finder map minimalism typography headstone grave halloween technology localizer augmented reality ar app animation
    Shot Link
    View AR Grave Localizer
    AR Grave Localizer
  22. TSH Node landing page nodejs node software development software company software house lp landing page landing webdesign design
    View TSH Node landing page
    TSH Node landing page
  23. Food shopping app shop juice shopping design ios app ux ui food app ecommerce food orange tsh
    View Food shopping app
    Food shopping app
  24. Stocksy Dashboard wallet app ui aplication saas ui app design finance web app minimal financial fintech stock dashboard clean app
    View Stocksy Dashboard
    Stocksy Dashboard
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
The Software House