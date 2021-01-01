  1. Home Affordability Calculator redfin affordability house ui ux design real estate
    View Home Affordability Calculator
    Home Affordability Calculator
  2. Coffee Cup coffee icons loop gif 2d animation
    Shot Link
    View Coffee Cup
    Coffee Cup
  3. Which home would you prefer? flat redfin icon ux microinteraction concept design ui animation house gif loop motiongraphics illustration
    Shot Link
    View Which home would you prefer?
    Which home would you prefer?
  4. Direct Access - Processing Animation ux real estate redfin map house processing loading android ios ui app interface loop loading animation gif design illustration
    Shot Link
    View Direct Access - Processing Animation
    Direct Access - Processing Animation
  5. Mobile Offer Presentation real estate design web ui ux
    View Mobile Offer Presentation
    Mobile Offer Presentation
  6. World of Redfin icons tee design swag illustration
    View World of Redfin
    World of Redfin
  7. Redfin Hackathon Journal foil stars space needle seattle constellation emboss hackathon redfin
    View Redfin Hackathon Journal
    Redfin Hackathon Journal
Loading more…