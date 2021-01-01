Biography
NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious companies use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll’s technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, and AdRoll, an ecommerce marketing platform for growing direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit nextroll.com.
San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Remote
Dribbble Pro Business
Member since Jul 2016
Skills
NextRoll Inc is a Business member
Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.