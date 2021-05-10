  1. Branding explorations for kids' brand typeface typography sketch explore kids children logo branding graphic design
    View Branding explorations for kids' brand
    Branding explorations for kids' brand
  2. What happens when our eyes and brain don't sync? concept illustration branding illustraion illust blog animated gif gif
    Shot Link
    View What happens when our eyes and brain don't sync?
    What happens when our eyes and brain don't sync?
  3. Crypto exploration graphs dodge sketch ipad cryptocurrency bitcoin crypto app branding flat clean minimal ui
    View Crypto exploration
    Crypto exploration
  4. Jiyana Foundation - Branding motion graphics vector typeface logo animation branding
    Shot Link
    View Jiyana Foundation - Branding
    Jiyana Foundation - Branding
  5. StrategyConnect - UI/UX Design and Development illustration violet strategy connect home page landing page brands minimal mobile responsive mobile web design 3d flat clean ui
    View StrategyConnect - UI/UX Design and Development
    StrategyConnect - UI/UX Design and Development
  6. zazzy branding logo branding animation
    Shot Link
    View zazzy branding
    zazzy branding
  7. Love for a hybrid work model team 3 colours brush stroke people office stressfree relax work design video call work from home illustraion graphic design
    View Love for a hybrid work model
    Love for a hybrid work model
  8. Biddano Rebranding (Logo reveal) website design ui logo animated gif animation typography branding illustraion design graphic design
    Shot Link
    View Biddano Rebranding (Logo reveal)
    Biddano Rebranding (Logo reveal)
  9. Mobile Application - Fun@Workplace player gambling prediction betting cricket app app sportsapp sports teams ipl2021 sketch blue workplace workspace fun emoji clean minimal ui cricket
    View Mobile Application - Fun@Workplace
    Mobile Application - Fun@Workplace
  10. Crosstalk Logo Animation logodesign fun interview business logo branding animation animated gif vector typography design art illustraion graphic design
    Shot Link
    View Crosstalk Logo Animation
    Crosstalk Logo Animation
  11. Petter - Better world for pets branding 3d login ux app orange clean flat cats illustration minimal ui dogs pets
    View Petter - Better world for pets
    Petter - Better world for pets
  12. A world for pets - Petter cat dog pets ui flat illustration design
    View A world for pets - Petter
    A world for pets - Petter
  13. Women shape the world and make it a better place :) human women women empowerment womens day illustraion graphic design
    View Women shape the world and make it a better place :)
    Women shape the world and make it a better place :)
  14. Biddano Healthcare Logistics networking expansion medical design medical app healthcare website branding illustraion animation animated gif graphic design
    Shot Link
    View Biddano Healthcare Logistics
    Biddano Healthcare Logistics
  15. Shortbuk by Biddano startup inventory management software landing page animation website design healthcare design
    Shot Link
    View Shortbuk by Biddano
    Shortbuk by Biddano
  16. Windy morning on the island explorer vector ocean calm beach animation animated gif illustraion graphic design design art
    Shot Link
    View Windy morning on the island
    Windy morning on the island
  17. Wanderer and explorer illustration stars night mode website design explorer travel illustration graphic design design art
    Shot Link
    View Wanderer and explorer illustration
    Wanderer and explorer illustration
  18. For the Babylonian time... ancient web design ux ui website vector graphic design illustraion design branding typography
    Shot Link
    View For the Babylonian time...
    For the Babylonian time...
  19. Beyond our boundaries floral animation animated gif artist starmap space typography illustraion nature art
    Shot Link
    View Beyond our boundaries
    Beyond our boundaries
  20. Marketing illustration for e-commerce platform graphic design art illustrator website web typography vector branding illustration design
    Shot Link
    View Marketing illustration for e-commerce platform
    Marketing illustration for e-commerce platform
  21. Litmus Stubble Pro Trimmer landingpage webpagedesign webpage ui development design ux research website water red landing page website design branding trimmer circuits blue black graphic design minimalistic flat
    View Litmus Stubble Pro Trimmer
    Litmus Stubble Pro Trimmer
  22. Royal Stone - Branding typography royal logo royal lion stone texture marble identity design icon idenity illustration design branding logo
    Shot Link
    View Royal Stone - Branding
    Royal Stone - Branding
  23. Clock is ticking ⏳ globalwarming minimal flat design illustration
    View Clock is ticking ⏳
    Clock is ticking ⏳
  24. Dashboard - Mental Wellness Platform goal homepage unlocked badge progressbar ux ui web dashboard mentalhealth healthcare health care
    1
    View Dashboard - Mental Wellness Platform
    Dashboard - Mental Wellness Platform
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Zazzy