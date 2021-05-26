Alex Zapadenko

  1. Product Design Networking & Hiring Hour illustraion ux ui jobsearch jobs job design hiring networking product design
    Shot Link
    View Product Design Networking & Hiring Hour
    Product Design Networking & Hiring Hour
  2. iOS Mobile Swipe Interaction theorem principle figma video prototype tv series tvshows like phone product user experience user inteface ux ui swipe ios mobile design
    Shot Link
    View iOS Mobile Swipe Interaction
    iOS Mobile Swipe Interaction
  3. Theorem Business Cards collateral design business card print typography logotype branding rebrand theorem
    View Theorem Business Cards
    Theorem Business Cards
  4. Sneak peek into Theorem brand book branding design print guide typography brandbook style logotype logo rebrand theorem
    View Sneak peek into Theorem brand book
    Sneak peek into Theorem brand book
  5. Theorem posters branding typography poster illistration design logo logotype rebranding theorem
    View Theorem posters
    Theorem posters
  6. We are Theorem logo design serif font wordmark logo logotype rebranding branding brand theorem
    View We are Theorem
    We are Theorem
  7. Youtube player freebie ui component figma freebie player youtube
    Shot Link
    View Youtube player freebie
    Youtube player freebie
  8. Why transparent, open design leads to happier clients read medium figma case-study citrusbyte
    View Why transparent, open design leads to happier clients
    Why transparent, open design leads to happier clients
  9. We are moving to LA map ticket flight travel ui la los ángeles illustration
    View We are moving to LA
    We are moving to LA
  10. Mission Slide 2d keynote rocket mars earth illustration slide mission
    View Mission Slide
    Mission Slide
  11. Openspace Activity Feed feed icons desktop osx app suer experience user interface ux ui
    View Openspace Activity Feed
    Openspace Activity Feed
  12. Enterprise Innovation Institute Landing Page gradient abstract typography branding 2d landing web ui user interface
    View Enterprise Innovation Institute Landing Page
    Enterprise Innovation Institute Landing Page
  13. Fidget Spinner App gif animation motion ios iphone ui user interface fun mobile app spinner fidget
    Shot Link
    View Fidget Spinner App
    Fidget Spinner App
  14. Please check your inbox motion animation ui mobile on boarding
    Shot Link
    View Please check your inbox
    Please check your inbox
  15. Openspace Sign in / Sign up mac sign up sign in application file sharing desktop macos ui openspace
    View Openspace Sign in / Sign up
    Openspace Sign in / Sign up
  16. iMessage-style reaction component freebie freebie principle ui animation interaction emoji reaction ios imessage
    Shot Link
    View iMessage-style reaction component freebie
    iMessage-style reaction component freebie
  17. Graphs wireframe ui graphs
    View Graphs
    Graphs
  18. Yet another travel app search flight hotel ui mobile phone application travel
    Shot Link
    View Yet another travel app
    Yet another travel app
  19. Personal logo z personal glyph symbol sign logotype logo
    Shot Link
    View Personal logo
    Personal logo
  20. Ticket teaser illustration arrow ticket airline
    View Ticket teaser
    Ticket teaser
  21. Swipe carusel swipe card pictures ui
    Shot Link
    View Swipe carusel
    Swipe carusel
  22. Hamburger preloader motion animation mobile ui preloader button menu hamburger
    Shot Link
    View Hamburger preloader
    Hamburger preloader
  23. 999 Followers 999 followers space animation ae
    Shot Link
    View 999 Followers
    999 Followers
  24. Bored ae plexus animation abstract
    1
    Shot Link
    View Bored
    Bored
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Alex Zapadenko