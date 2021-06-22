  1. Tool shop logo mechanic golden ratio branding creative negative space graphic design handyman spanner wrench shop tool tools design visual identity logotype symbol brand identity brand logo design logo
    View Tool shop logo
    Tool shop logo
  2. The Sailor brand design branding monogram logo logotype visual identity symbol brand identity brand logo design logo ocean ts letter s letter t anchor logo anchor sea sailor
    View The Sailor
    The Sailor
  3. Sunrise letter s logo logodesign branding logotype symbol brand logo design logo sunrays sunrise sunset letter s sunny rays sun
    View Sunrise
    Sunrise
  4. NexoPet animal logo letter p letter n tail dog gif animation graphic design visual identity logotype symbol brand identity brand logo design logo pet care care pet nexo
    Shot Link
    View NexoPet
    NexoPet
  5. Giraffe africa animal lettermark giraffes brand identity logodesign brand graphic design visual identity logotype symbol logo design logo giraffe typography typo giraffe
    View Giraffe
    Giraffe
  6. Cloud Productions cp letter p letter c sky productions production cloud logodesign branding graphic design visual identity logotype symbol brand brand identity logo design logo
    View Cloud Productions
    Cloud Productions
  7. Zoom 33 salon hairstyle hairdresser 33 zoom hair hair salon branding logodesign graphic design visual identity symbol logotype brand brand identity logo logo design
    View Zoom 33
    Zoom 33
  8. Triple Engineering triple e letter e triple engineering logo engineering branding logotype logodesign graphic design visual identity symbol brand brand identity logo design logo
    View Triple Engineering
    Triple Engineering
  9. ratio gold logo design graphic design logodesign branding logotype logo symbol goldenratio golden ratio ratio
    View ratio
    ratio
  10. Golden Textile company logo logodesign graphic design branding textile modernism visual identity symbol brand brand identity logo logo design
    View Golden Textile
    Golden Textile
  11. Biburry waves river stone bridge branding logodesign graphic design logotype symbol visual identity brand identity brand logo design logo
    View Biburry
    Biburry
  12. a geometry shapes icon logodesign brand identity brand lettermark logo design golden ratio logo symbol mark geometric a letter a
    View a
    a
  13. Cat chat chatting discuss discussion logodesign symbol logo design logo talks chat cat
    View Cat chat
    Cat chat
  14. Maksimum maximum education child care branding graphic design logotype visual identity symbol logo design logo brand identity brand children piece of puzzle puzzle heart
    View Maksimum
    Maksimum
  15. Mythod pillars letter m shield company consulting graphic design branding logotype symbol logo design brand identity visual identity brand logo creation making process motion gif animation
    Shot Link
    View Mythod
    Mythod
  16. Joy enjoy enjoy the moment enjoyment enjoying logodesign graphic design symbol logotype logo design logo fun smiley happyness happy joyful joy
    View Joy
    Joy
  17. University of Vending logotype university logo branding graphic design visual identity brand identity brand logo logo design golden ratio letter v open book letter u vending university
    View University of Vending
    University of Vending
  18. Digital Campus orbits circles create technology tech campus digital making animation gif brand brand identity symbol logotype visual identity logo logo design process making of
    Shot Link
    View Digital Campus
    Digital Campus
  19. Digital Campus futuristic technology tech brand letter c letter d orbits campus digital design logodesign logotype visual identity graphic design logo design logo brand identity
    View Digital Campus
    Digital Campus
  20. Max Love love max patterns pattern logodesign branding graphic design visual identity logotype symbol brand brand identity logo design logo
    View Max Love
    Max Love
  21. Mamies Place spot non profit gif flower letter m hope sun home place meaning process icon symbol branding visual identity logo design brand brand identity logo animation
    Shot Link
    View Mamies Place
    Mamies Place
  22. JP monogram light shadow geometric optical illusion 3d letter p letter j jp negative space graphic design icon logodesign design visual identity logo design logotype brand identity brand logo
    View JP
    JP
  23. Recroodr subbrand simple logo motion gif brand design design visual identity symbol logotype logo design brand identity brand logo time staff search connection simplicity animation
    Shot Link
    View Recroodr
    Recroodr
  24. Pointax pointing ideas solutions graphic design shield logo shield arrows growing growth arrow graphic design branding design visual identity logotype symbol logo design brand identity brand logo
    View Pointax
    Pointax
Loading more…