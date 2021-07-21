  1. Brandcoast vector design art direction visual identy branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation
    Shot Link
    View Brandcoast
    Brandcoast
  2. Ortus Typeface typogaphy type font art direction visual identy branding logo
    Shot Link
    View Ortus Typeface
    Ortus Typeface
  3. +QDESIGN Podcast / Logo illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    View +QDESIGN Podcast / Logo
    +QDESIGN Podcast / Logo
  4. Velocity typo illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    View Velocity
    Velocity
  5. a / Monogram freebie illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    View a / Monogram
    a / Monogram
  6. Donatella typo illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    View Donatella
    Donatella
  7. ELLE typo illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    View ELLE
    ELLE
  8. Yago Ferreira - Personal Brand yagoferreira typo illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    Shot Link
    View Yago Ferreira - Personal Brand
    Yago Ferreira - Personal Brand
  9. ORTUS TYPEFACE art direction illustrator logo branding visual identy photoshop design typeface typo type
    View ORTUS TYPEFACE
    ORTUS TYPEFACE
  10. Air Jordan illustration type illustrator photoshop design art direction visual identy branding logo
    View Air Jordan
    Air Jordan
  11. Air Jordan - Concept air jordan michael jordan typography visual identy design branding logo
    View Air Jordan - Concept
    Air Jordan - Concept
  12. Sou nó: símbolo illustration type illustrator photoshop design visual identy art direction branding logo
    Shot Link
    View Sou nó: símbolo
    Sou nó: símbolo
  13. LOGO COLLECTIONS #1 type illustrator photoshop design visual identy art direction branding logo
    View LOGO COLLECTIONS #1
    LOGO COLLECTIONS #1
  14. 404 followers on instagram typo illustration type photoshop illustrator design visual identy art direction branding logo
    Shot Link
    View 404 followers on instagram
    404 followers on instagram
  15. Revista CH: Badges yago brasil type photoshop illustrator design visual identy art direction branding logo
    View Revista CH: Badges
    Revista CH: Badges
  16. Revista CH: ABOUT typography typo type photoshop illustrator design visual identy art direction branding logo
    Shot Link
    View Revista CH: ABOUT
    Revista CH: ABOUT
  17. Revista CH: Social Media typo photoshop design visual identy art direction branding logo
    View Revista CH: Social Media
    Revista CH: Social Media
  18. Revista CH typography type photoshop design visual identy art direction branding logo
    View Revista CH
    Revista CH
  19. POSTFOLIO 19/20 social media brasil photoshop design art direction branding logo
    View POSTFOLIO 19/20
    POSTFOLIO 19/20
  20. Dribbble invite invite illustration type photoshop design art direction illustrator visual identy branding logo
    View Dribbble invite
    Dribbble invite
  21. quixote.® yago typography art photoshop design art direction illustrator visual identy branding logo
    Shot Link
    View quixote.®
    quixote.®
  22. YAGOFERREIRA.com illustration photoshop type design art direction illustrator visual identy branding logo
    Shot Link
    View YAGOFERREIRA.com
    YAGOFERREIRA.com
  23. Freebie overlay yago typography art brasil typo illustration photoshop type design art direction illustrator visual identy branding logo
    View Freebie overlay
    Freebie overlay
  24. 2 dribbble Invites illustration photoshop design illustrator visual identy logo invitation invite
    Shot Link
    View 2 dribbble Invites
    2 dribbble Invites
Loading more…