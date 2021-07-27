Valor Software

  1. Nike 2 blue red white branding minimalism clean landing design sport shoes ux ui
  2. Nike section hero ux ui design web nike shoes landing
  3. UI Pack white blue consle headset controller playstation sony games design mobile app design mobile
  4. Summer dream night light summer illustration
  5. Homer writing app animated gif website animation minimal web ux ui
  6. My Tickets App Pt.5 branding design cinema movies tickets popcorn iphone ios light mode dark mode mobile app ui ux mobile app design
  7. My Tickets App Pt.4 iphone ios popcorn tickets movies design interface logo branding ui ux mobile app mobile app design
  8. My Tickets App Pt.3 iphone ios cinema tickets movies light mode dark mode interface ui ux mobile app design
  9. My Tickets App Pt.2 iphone ios cinema tickets movies light mode dark mode interface ui ux mobile app design
  10. My Tickets App iphone ios cinema tickets movies light mode dark mode interface ui ux mobile app design
  11. • Renaizant • Administration Panel • New organization flow stripe invoice billing administration admin design admin dashboard admin panel saas design hr software hr app application service saas
  12. Samurai illustration
  13. Poor Flower illustration
  14. Illustrations for packaging illustration
  15. • Renaizant • Administration Panel • Overview settings subscription pricing billing system management app saas saas design hr software hr app application service administration admin dashboard admin panel
  16. • Renaizant • Onboarding • Billing price list subscription plan payment method payment credit card checkout checkout subscription price billing saas performance management performance hr software hr app employee application service
  17. • Renaizant • Surveys • eNPS Report scale report dashboard bars charts loyalty engagement employee engagement enps nps saas saas design performance management performance hr software hr app hr employee application service
  18. Feedback screen pink purple checklist gradient pagination experience feedback emojis black button colors screens mobile app design mobile ui mobile app
  19. Holidays time christmas holidays illustration procreateapp
  20. Instruction-App onboarding cards payment menu profile instruction white purple screens ux ui mobile app design app
  21. Onboarding Screens screens purple white mobile app ui onboarding design app
  22. Vegetables vegetables graphic procreateapp procreate illustration
  23. Renaizant • Engagement Feature hr software hr app hr surveys survey metric metrics nps enps engagement employee engagement employee performance management performance saas design saas application service
  24. Renaizant • Objectives & Key Results goal software goals goal objectives software development software design organization employee app employee hr app hr software hr saas app performance management performance management saas design saas
