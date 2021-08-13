UIG Studio

  1. Photo book Creator 🏞 – Components design responsive web app web app photo album photobook photo minimal clean interface ux design ui design ux ui
    View Photo book Creator 🏞 – Components
    Photo book Creator 🏞 – Components
  2. Photo book Creator 🏞 – Layout editor interaction ux design ui design typography product design app mobile app clean minimal ux design photobook ui
    View Photo book Creator 🏞 – Layout editor
    Photo book Creator 🏞 – Layout editor
  3. Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept management time task productive date picker schedule timeline date habit todo app reminder sand green interface application pastel colors ui mobile app calendar
    View Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept
    Personal Assistant 🤷🏻‍♂️ APP Concept
  4. Apartment booking app onboarding (Freebie) tutorial house travel principle figma clean hotel minimal free freebie booking illustration onboarding animation application app ux ui interaction
    Shot Link
    View Apartment booking app onboarding (Freebie)
    Apartment booking app onboarding (Freebie)
  5. World of Possibilities – UX/UI Design – Mobile app case study app typography minimal dark modern clean interface presentation product design mobile app ux design ux ui design ui
    View World of Possibilities – UX/UI Design – Mobile app case study
    World of Possibilities – UX/UI Design – Mobile app case study
  6. UX/UI Design – Mobile Application case study modern layout grid ux design ui design product design typography ui ux clean minimal design app design mobile app app
    View UX/UI Design – Mobile Application case study
    UX/UI Design – Mobile Application case study
  7. Meditation APP 🧘🏽‍♂️ concept health activity minimal clean exercise wellness ios mobile app stress fitness training breathing yoga calm mindfulness meditation gradients
    View Meditation APP 🧘🏽‍♂️ concept
    Meditation APP 🧘🏽‍♂️ concept
  8. Free Illustration Set animation ios mobile colors pack download design ux freebie free elements asset application icon set ui kit ui set illustration app design app
    Shot Link
    View Free Illustration Set
    Free Illustration Set
  9. Printbox Website white space website design clean design 3d animation ui interaction saas landing page
    Shot Link
    View Printbox Website
    Printbox Website
  10. Happy Holidays – 3D Hand 🎅🏼 christmas santa clean minimal cute 3d graphic hands hand design blender simple 3d art xmas holidays illustraion 3d
    Shot Link
    View Happy Holidays – 3D Hand 🎅🏼
    Happy Holidays – 3D Hand 🎅🏼
  11. Activity.me – Event Search clean activity design logo web ux ui map running sport event search
    View Activity.me – Event Search
    Activity.me – Event Search
  12. Finance app - Mobile banking 💵 money money app typography illustration banking fintech finance fin ui design minimal clean
    View Finance app - Mobile banking 💵
    Finance app - Mobile banking 💵
  13. Education App - Interactive books (Freebie) interaction ux ui principle learning app learning kids illustration freebie figma education edu cute application app animation
    Shot Link
    View Education App - Interactive books (Freebie)
    Education App - Interactive books (Freebie)
  14. Do we hold hands or something? 🥰– 3D Illustration hands apple apple watch 3d art simple minimal character design cute love valentine day valentine blender render clean illustration design 3d illustration 3d graphic 3d
    Shot Link
    View Do we hold hands or something? 🥰– 3D Illustration
    Do we hold hands or something? 🥰– 3D Illustration
  15. 0x – 3D icons for matcha.xyz 🍵 app ux product design ui design ui crypto exchange crypto wallet cryptocurrency 3d icons 0x matcha 3d illustration 3d icon icon set clean minimal blockchain
    View 0x – 3D icons for matcha.xyz 🍵
    0x – 3D icons for matcha.xyz 🍵
  16. 3D Illustration – 🍬Apple Watch & Candy shapes exploration clean colors simple render minimal illustration blender3d blender apple watch apple 3d graphic 3d illustration 3d modeling 3d art 3d
    Shot Link
    View 3D Illustration – 🍬Apple Watch & Candy shapes exploration
    3D Illustration – 🍬Apple Watch & Candy shapes exploration
  17. HR Management Platform - Web APP Dashboard Design System 🧞 data visualization web app hrm hr software graphic dashboard app ui elements design system webapp design calendar clean design
    View HR Management Platform - Web APP Dashboard Design System 🧞
    HR Management Platform - Web APP Dashboard Design System 🧞
  18. 0x – 3D cryptocurrency icons for matcha.xyz 🍵 blockchain simple render 3d model minimal clean icon set icon 3d illustration matcha 0x 3d icons 3d icon 3d design cryptocurrency 3d
    Shot Link
    View 0x – 3D cryptocurrency icons for matcha.xyz 🍵
    0x – 3D cryptocurrency icons for matcha.xyz 🍵
  19. Task Management Concept vector ux ui design coloful transparent illustrator 3d illustration graphs web app calendar time management dashboad
    View Task Management Concept
    Task Management Concept
  20. Personalised photo products 🖼 Mobile APP e-commerce AR concept clean design checkout cart mobile app eshop product page augmented reality ecommerce app ar color picker
    View Personalised photo products 🖼 Mobile APP e-commerce AR concept
    Personalised photo products 🖼 Mobile APP e-commerce AR concept
  21. Remote Work – Planner App typography planner work remote calendar list task flat vector minimal app design figma mobile clean illustration application ux ui app dashboard
    View Remote Work – Planner App
    Remote Work – Planner App
  22. HR Management Platform 📈 - Web APP Dashboard & Calendar Concept graph calendar dashboard app hrm hr software hr app design web app web design dashboad clean design
    1
    View HR Management Platform 📈 - Web APP Dashboard & Calendar Concept
    HR Management Platform 📈 - Web APP Dashboard & Calendar Concept
  23. Sightseeing – Companion App (Freebie) 🌍 typography ux minimal clean design application sketch principle freebie animation ui app design app
    Shot Link
    View Sightseeing – Companion App (Freebie) 🌍
    Sightseeing – Companion App (Freebie) 🌍
  24. HR Management Platform – illustrations 🍩 box onboard stroke simple cartoon ui design coloful character illustration
    Shot Link
    View HR Management Platform – illustrations 🍩
    HR Management Platform – illustrations 🍩
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
UIG Studio