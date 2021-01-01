  1. Animated App Icon after effects design appicon soft shadow checkmark animation icon
    Shot Link
    View Animated App Icon
    Animated App Icon
  2. Business Money Manager dashboad product design expenses ui app design business finance
    Shot Link
    View Business Money Manager
    Business Money Manager
  3. UI here and there list switch button ui mobile calendar app datepicker calendar uidesign cards ui code switch statistics metrics login input fields input green form dropdown card
    View UI here and there
    UI here and there
  4. Financial dashboard filter dropdown navigation bar tabs date picker calendar labels input navigation menu navigation charts chart graphs graph statistics web desktop dashboard ui console dashboard
    View Financial dashboard
    Financial dashboard
  5. Left to Spend left to spend budget expenses app design ui product design ios finance
    Shot Link
    View Left to Spend
    Left to Spend
  6. Tink SDK customization product design ios app design expenses finance fintech sdk
    Shot Link
    View Tink SDK
    Tink SDK
  7. Tink Booth Design – Money2020 (2019) interior conferences booth design
    Shot Link
    View Tink Booth Design – Money2020 (2019)
    Tink Booth Design – Money2020 (2019)
  8. Tink App Onboarding app ui product design animation onboarding fintech
    Shot Link
    View Tink App Onboarding
    Tink App Onboarding
  9. Tink Open Banking Report fintech branding print
    View Tink Open Banking Report
    Tink Open Banking Report
  10. Tink Money2020 Booth design (2018) booth design
    View Tink Money2020 Booth design (2018)
    Tink Money2020 Booth design (2018)
  11. Tink Left To Spend (Dark mode) money management dark ui dark mode ios interaction design app design finance
    Shot Link
    View Tink Left To Spend (Dark mode)
    Tink Left To Spend (Dark mode)
  12. Tink Expense Overview ios app design interaction design ios app ui pfm product design finance
    Shot Link
    View Tink Expense Overview
    Tink Expense Overview
  13. User interface everywhere ui design mobile app mobile web web design input fields buttons copy selected elements code illustration statistics graphs user inteface cards ui
    View User interface everywhere
    User interface everywhere
  14. Homepage navigation hero web design webdesign cards docs landing page ui homepage landing page
    View Homepage
    Homepage
  15. Usage Reports ui fintech console navigation menu statistics graph dashboard
    View Usage Reports
    Usage Reports
  16. Tink Product Illustrations finance simple brand design illustration
    View Tink Product Illustrations
    Tink Product Illustrations
  17. Graphs — a bumpy design ride dashboard statistics stats card data visulization data graphs ui
    View Graphs — a bumpy design ride
    Graphs — a bumpy design ride
  18. Developer Portal statistics dashboard ux case study cards ui
    View Developer Portal
    Developer Portal
  19. Tink Rebranding interaction design product design ux ui
    View Tink Rebranding
    Tink Rebranding
Loading more…