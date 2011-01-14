Alexander Pankratov

text-shadow hackery

text-shadow hackery css text-shadow georgia legibility
Top line is a rendering of Georgia in Firefox on Windows.

Bottom line adds

text-shadow: 0px 0px 0px #777;
text-shadow: 0px 0px 1px #ddd;

to mask rasterization artifacts (as those in "e", "x" and "s") and make it look smoother and a bit more substantial in general. I think the difference is pretty obvious.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
