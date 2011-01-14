Ismael Burciaga

Church Media Group Flyer

Making a flyer for our company to pass out at the Gateway Connect Conference next month. These will also be displayed on the screen in the auditorium since we are one of the premiere sponsors. :)

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
