Silas Haysom

The View

Silas Haysom
Silas Haysom
  • Save
The View desk workspace rebound photo sepia computer
Download color palette

Its pretty easy to guess what the best part of my workspace is!

Couldn't resist adding an Australian summer sepia touch.

560f0be62638b43f3e9e24277bb37bea
Rebound of
2011 Workspace
By Daniel Waldron
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Silas Haysom
Silas Haysom

More by Silas Haysom

View profile
    • Like