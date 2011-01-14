Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Mailing Options
A quick little form for choosing some mailing options.

What do you think of the glassy form fields? Part of me questions if they look like something to click on. Part of me thinks it's obvious since they're the only places to enter data. Note that they will be pre-populated with some numbers so they will never be blank.

Your thoughts, designer community?

Rebound of
Gnome Stamp
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
