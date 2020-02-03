Robert Berki

Music Player - iOS skeumorphism ux ui iphone ios songs music pink speaker skeuomorphism playlist mobile music player ux design ui design dark app
  1. music-player-skeumorphic-design-ios-iphone-app-ux-ui-dribbble-shot.png
  2. music-player-skeumorphic-design-ios-iphone-app-ux-ui-dribbble-full-1.png
  3. music-player-skeumorphic-design-ios-iphone-app-ux-ui-dribbble-full-3.png

Hey, hey

I did a music player 4+ years ago, and I just wanted to explore the whole "music player" idea again, so I was messing around a bit with some things a couple of days ago.

Check the attachments for the crisp view.

Check the attachments for the crisp view.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers!

