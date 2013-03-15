Kurt Hunzeker

St. Louis Cardinals (2011)

Kurt Hunzeker
Kurt Hunzeker
St. Louis Cardinals (2011)
Taking cues from the Cards' old roundel logo, I updated the old 1980s-style bird to be a youth cardinal (colored similarly to female cardinals), and incorporated the stirrup sock pattern into the ribbon design.

Kurt Hunzeker
Kurt Hunzeker

