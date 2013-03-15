Harmen

Preview A&A Monogram logo design letters ampersand love wedding a marriage graphic design.
All those dribbble shots with beautiful type get my heart racing. So i'm going to try my hand at it. A friends wedding it the occasion, my love for letters is the source. First draft of their monogram... Hope u Like!

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
