A roll up I've finished this week. The client wants to use it at an education fair to interest new trainees for his company.

The bubbles are made with Structure Synth, a program for generative art. I was waiting for a long time that I can use it in a professional way and did'nt hesitate as I saw the opportunity. The pill is made with Blender.

It was the second time I did something in 3D. I could get used to it :)