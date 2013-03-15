Fish Magazine Typography

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
It's my typography choice for a local online magazine about culture.
I've chose Proxima Nova Extra Condensed Extrabold for headlines and Open Sans for body copy. I think Proxima Nova Semi-Bold works well for meta (category and author).
What do you think? Is it goes well with each other?
Here is a link to view it on Typecast. It can be not exactly as on the shot because of problem with fonts loading on Typecast. So just try to refresh the page.
Update. Stay tuned! There are a lot of new stuff will be there. Hope you enjoy it.