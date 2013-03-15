Diana Prakash

Heights Nightclub

Diana Prakash
Diana Prakash
  • Save
Heights Nightclub dribbble red thin tall heights night nightclub night club white best favorite popular fun debut logo design design brand branding logo night-club drinks nightlife night life
Download color palette

This is a project I'm working on currently. The logo is done and I'm ready to proceed with the rest of the project.... Brand re-construction in on. Let me know what you think!!!

Diana Prakash
Diana Prakash

More by Diana Prakash

View profile
    • Like