Beyond Terror Beyond Grace

Close up of an illustration I did for Beyond Terror Beyond Grace (http://willowtip.bandcamp.com/album/nadir) that was never used. I did however get some prints made up of which there are a couple left at my store and also a view of the whole illo.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
