I've made a comic about working in underpants. We all do it. (Yes, YES, you do! Admit it! You've done it at least once!) It's the first thing you do once you start working from home: Start randomly forgetting different articles of clothing, be it shirt, pants or shoes. Eventually the only reason you're wearing any clothes at all is because it's chilly or you're worried about peeping neighbors. You just roll out of bed and start tappity-tapping away. Somewhere around 3pm, UPS parks outside and your hurry to pull on some sweats.

Problem is, while it's ok to show men coding in their underpants, with a lady programmer, it's more likely to be taken sexually--even with the extremely realistic cellulite I've added here. So I'm debating whether or not I should rearrange the joke to not feature underwear. It's not 100% necessary to the joke. But I think it adds a certain amount of slacker-ness that's needed.