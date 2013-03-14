klimmka

My new logo

My new logo logo logotype vector illustrator minimal infinity design triangle dynamic logo
My new logo after two years searching best form for this.
I inspired Black Sun Empire podcast. Check this http://goo.gl/9GdPG

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
