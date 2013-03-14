Johan Coné Meza

Personal Work. / Trabajo Personal.

Personal Work. / Trabajo Personal. web design hrml5 css3 wordpress
Some time ago I'm working on my new digital portfolio, which now will be more minimalist, using toned colors, besides being 100% adaptable to all devices.

Hace ya un tiempo que estoy trabajando en mi nuevo portafolio digital, el cual ahora sera más minimalista, utilizando colores mas resguardados, ademas de ser 100% adaptable a todos los dispositivos.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
