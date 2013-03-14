schunnin

Gunship

Gunship game art concept weapon military game
Distant future VTOL vehicle whose ancestor were infamous Lockheed AC-130 Spectre gunship, mixed with Bell UH-1 Iroquois concept of carrying troops to battlefield (within armored shell)

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
