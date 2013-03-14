Barry McCalvey

Captain America

Captain America graphicdesign design photoshop dribbble marvel captain america dark shield graphic design captain america captain america movie america shield captain america shield
After watching the new Captain America movie I created this in Photoshop.

Product Design Lead @Novoda
