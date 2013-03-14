Andy Jörder /// ND80

Website mock up - another detail of the folding element

Andy Jörder /// ND80
Andy Jörder /// ND80
  • Save
Website mock up - another detail of the folding element weather website typography icons flat infographic meteocons
Download color palette

The lower part of the weather widget was meant to have a hover with a nice little trendy folding effect, but now the client dumped the whole draft. Bye, bye - I liked you.

547fe7433ff3d88a4911e931a7abcbe1
Rebound of
Website mock up - another detail
By Andy Jörder /// ND80
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Andy Jörder /// ND80
Andy Jörder /// ND80

More by Andy Jörder /// ND80

View profile
    • Like