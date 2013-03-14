Santiago Camelo

Kindle & Boom Header

Santiago Camelo
Santiago Camelo
  • Save
Kindle & Boom Header desktop redesign header big picture fashion hair responsive
Download color palette

Sample of my current project, a website redesign and responsive build for tablet and phones. Final Designs soon after client feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Santiago Camelo
Santiago Camelo

More by Santiago Camelo

View profile
    • Like