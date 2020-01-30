Online Learning Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
The entire Purrweb team heavily relies on online courses, so our recent design challenge was to visualize a platform for online learning. Check this out!
Key details:
📕 We initially set the goal to not only educate but also engage users. To create the true atmosphere of face-to-face learning, we decided to integrate the ‘Live Lessons’ feature to the app interface.
✏️ Calm yet vibrant colors create a strong visual hierarchy and focus users on the most important app parts.
Created by Ilya Utkin
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
