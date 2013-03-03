Tosh&Elena

Map Town 1

Tosh&Elena
Tosh&Elena
  • Save
Map Town 1 city-style pixelart pixelart city city city map draw a map a city in miniature pikselart pikselart city city-style pikselart cottage otrisovany private house a house with a lawn a house with columns house icon home
Download color palette

Here you see the first small part of the city, very carefully drawn using style pixelart.

Tosh&Elena
Tosh&Elena

More by Tosh&Elena

View profile
    • Like