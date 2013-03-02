Shoppie - Modern Online Store Web

Trending designs to inspire you
Shoppie – Modern Online Store is a fully editable pixel-perfect PSD Theme. Based on 960 grid system
You can view it or buy it on
http://themeforest.net/item/shoppie-modern-online-store/4142508?sso?WT.ac=portfolio_item&WT.seg_1=portfolio_item&WT.z_author=Victorius20
Our new HTML Theme available here: http://themeforest.net/item/shoppie-responsive-eshop-html-template/6539404