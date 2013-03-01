Andrew Hoffman

Worth its weight in gold.

Andrew Hoffman
Andrew Hoffman
Worth its weight in gold. 22k gold leaf skate deck
I was invited to participate in the Bordo Bello skate art show in NYC this year which is taking place during NYC's fashion week. For my submission I gilded a laser etched board with 22k gold leaf.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Andrew Hoffman
Andrew Hoffman

