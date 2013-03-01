Yiying Lu

Conan O’Brien Pale Whale

Yiying Lu
Yiying Lu
  • Save
Conan O’Brien Pale Whale fail whale twitter team coco teamcoco conan pale whale conan obrien yiyinglu yiying lu tbs conan show turner broadcasting
Download color palette

Pale Whale Art was Commissioned by Conan O’Brien and Team Coco for the debut of Conan's "Conan Show" on TBS 2011.

Kinda works as a good luck expression: "Break a leg", based on my original artwork: Lifting a Dreamer (also know as the "Twitter Fail Whale"

You can see its animated version here:
http://teamcoco.com/404

Eff7763f014e0f9c0718de0c3dfa6bbf
Rebound of
Lifting A Dreamer (aka. Twitter Fail Whale)
By Yiying Lu
Yiying Lu
Yiying Lu

More by Yiying Lu

View profile
    • Like