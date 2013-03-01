Conan O’Brien Pale Whale

Pale Whale Art was Commissioned by Conan O’Brien and Team Coco for the debut of Conan's "Conan Show" on TBS 2011.

Kinda works as a good luck expression: "Break a leg", based on my original artwork: Lifting a Dreamer (also know as the "Twitter Fail Whale"

You can see its animated version here:

http://teamcoco.com/404