Brady Valentino

Authenticate

Brady Valentino
Brady Valentino
  • Save
Authenticate app.net adn alpha authenticate login window sunlight app os x sign in
Download color palette

The first thing you'll see when you launch Sunlight for the first time.

This isn't Photoshop, this is a photo of the actual app running on my Mac. It's also the very first thing I built in Xcode by myself!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Brady Valentino
Brady Valentino
Design & vibes.

More by Brady Valentino

View profile
    • Like