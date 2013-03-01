Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Do you see the bicyclist?

Do you see the bicyclist? illustration poster boulder colorado mountains houses trees ipad
This is a wee detail of a poster I'm working on for the BolderBoulder 10k run. In this shot, I left my faint pencil sketch layer visible. Do you see the bicyclist? Illustrated fully on my iPad.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
