Ortega Graphics

Wires Logo

Ortega Graphics
Ortega Graphics
Wires Logo engineering perspective wire cable negativespace design geometric vector logomark mark logo
Original logo by Ortega Graphics, 2020-01-16.
Sold on 2021-03-25. Copyright transferred to client.

This logo design features several stylized wires or cables with clever use of the negative space.

Ortega Graphics
Ortega Graphics
Award-winning design studio specialized in logo creation.
