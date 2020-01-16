Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shruti Vidyanand

Thirty Day Logo Challenge - Day 18

Thirty Day Logo Challenge - Day 18 branding and identity brandidentity logo design branding design brand identity logocore branding logodesign logo logochallenge
#logocore  Brief eighteen - An edgy, contemporary logo designed for Laser Cut that will act as an alternative to 3D printing. The technology introduced by Laser Cut is quite futuristic and young, which inspired the use of bright, lively red and a sharp, edgy connected form.

