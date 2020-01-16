Thirty Day Logo Challenge - Day 18

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
#logocore Brief eighteen - An edgy, contemporary logo designed for Laser Cut that will act as an alternative to 3D printing. The technology introduced by Laser Cut is quite futuristic and young, which inspired the use of bright, lively red and a sharp, edgy connected form.
