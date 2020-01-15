Coffee Capsule Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

• Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

• 4 psd with coffee capsule (front, side, top and no gravity view);

• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:

• lid, side and top part of capsule color and design;

• upper rim, reverse side and hole color;

• highlights;

• shadows;

• background color and design;