Leo

Dragdis

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
Dragdis logotype leo all4leo drag blue logo lettering type
Download color palette

Hi, Driblers!
I am back with some custom type for an app logo.

‣ We are smart by design - branding studio
‣ Check our instagram

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like