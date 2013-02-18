Rafael Quesada

SHIFT

SHIFT logo negative shift black white brand space typo identity
A name and a sober style to create an identity which means change. The shift from black to white stands for that change and together with negative spaces finally I got to this.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
